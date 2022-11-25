Crossroads wildlife roundup

A great blue heron braces against the wind on Nov. 16 at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Not every whooping crane expedition ends with a sighting of the rare and endangered birds. But whoopers or not, every visitor to the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge is guaranteed to see an impressive array of local wildlife, providing a good excuse to pay homage to some of the animals we met over the past year.
Deer graze under the sun as it sets behind a cloud of Saharan dust on July 16 in Riverside Park.
A little blue heron and a tricolor heron hang out in the aptly named Heron Flats section of the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge on Nov. 16.
A skunk races across the asphalt after a basketball game on Dec. 17, 2021, at Victoria West High School.
A pair of American coots navigate the tall marsh grass on Nov. 16 at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.
A small merlin hawk perches on a dead tree on Nov. 16 at Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.
An armadillo roots around for food on Nov. 16 at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.
A pectoral sandpiper bobs for food on Nov. 16 at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.
Birds perch en masse on power lines along North Navarro Street on Sept. 20.
A javelina hangs out in the brush at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge on Feb. 27.
