Night time in Victoria: Local nightlife has never been better

Crystal Elisenbo sports a pair of neon green roller skates during a Halloween-themed “Spookyskate” night on Oct. 29 at Skateworld in Victoria.

Even in the bleak midwinter, Victoria comes alive after sunset. In the last year, new watering holes like Another Pour Decision and 5D Tavern opened in downtown. The Victoria Livestock Show carnival is in full swing, and those willing to crane their necks in the past few weeks might have glimpsed a rare green comet in the sky.

The sun dips behind the horizon on Jan. 8 in Victoria.
Victoria Livestock Show carnival
Isaiah Perez, then 13, watches his friends fly by on the “Kamikaze” ride during the Victoria Livestock Show carnival on Feb. 18, 2022, at the Victoria Community Center.

Some events are seasonal, like December’s Parade of Lights or thunderstorms in summertime. Others can be enjoyed year-round. And for the performance inclined, local arts organizations like Theatre Victoria, Victoria Ballet Theatre and Victoria Symphony regularly stage shows for even the most discerning patrons of the arts.

Wednesday night lightning
Lightning strikes north of Victoria during the start of a projected spate of thunderstorms in the Crossroads on Aug. 10, 2022.
Astros win World Series
Diana Tisdale hugs her husband, Mark “Big Dog” Tisdale, after the Astros won the World Series on Nov. 5, 2022, at Buffalo Wild Wings in Victoria.

Whether you want to hear some live music, watch the game or try your luck with a pair of roller skates, there’s never been a better time to get out and explore night life in Victoria.

Chase Brown at Moonshine Drinkery
Las Vegas performer and Victoria native Chase Brown performs for a standing-room-only crowd on Feb. 1 at Moonshine Drinkery.
Early morning fire at Autumn Park Apartments
Firefighters check the attic spaces for signs of fire early on Feb. 3, 2022, at the 1200 block of the Autumn Park Apartments in Victoria.
Southbound RV Park and Cabins fireworks
Ducks — illuminated by the headlights of a passing car — paddle around the pond at Southbound RV Park and Cabins as the sun sets on Dec. 31, 2022.
Cinco de Mayo street dance
Los Amigos ASG performs during a Cinco de Mayo party on May 5, 2022, in DeLeon Plaza.
Victoria Pride drag show
Whitney Spins manages three hula hoops during the finale of her performance on July 23, 2022, in DeLeon Plaza.
Ashley Harbaugh makes a circuit of the skating rink during a Halloween-themed “Spookyskate” night on Oct. 29 at Skateworld in Victoria.
Jason Ohrt watch party
Supporters of Jason Ohrt, candidate for Victoria County commissioner, Precinct 2, wait for results on May 24, 2022, in Mission Valley.
Victoria West Haunted Annex
Student performers wait for the Haunted Annex to open to the public on Oct. 15, 2022.
Christmas tree lights reflect off the glass of a red-ruffed lemur enclosure on Dec. 17, 2022, at the Texas Zoo.
VFAA 75th anniversary concert
Brownout’s Alex Marrero starts off the headlining band’s set at the Victoria Fine Arts Association’s 75th anniversary concert on Oct, 1, 2022, in DeLeon Plaza.
Shooters New Year’s Eve
Revelers raise their glasses as the clock strikes midnight, signaling the start of a new year on New Year’s Eve at Shooters Bar in Victoria.
Bash at the Bay 2022
Spectators watch the fireworks during the 2022 Bash at the Bay on June 25, 2022, in Point Comfort.
Crosswalks Your Life feature
Nathan Rodriguez retrieves some bungee cords under the light of the stencil projector on Aug. 20 on West Constitution Street.
Parade of Lights
Parade floats shower spectators in fake snow during the Parade of Lights on Dec. 3, 2022, in downtown Victoria.
A full “Hunter’s Moon” hangs in the sky above Victoria on Oct. 9.

