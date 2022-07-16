Blast from the past: Summer fun

Temperatures continue to soar well into the triple digits throughout the Crossroads. Although the relentless sun is at the apex of the year, one thing is true: Keeping cool and making the best of it has never stopped residents in the region. We’ve combed through some of the archive photos that our photographers took from the 1960s to the 1980s, showing residents making the best of the summer heat.
Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.
