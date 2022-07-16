 Skip to main content
Blast from the past: Summer fun

071722_vad_fea_yl_summer01.JPG
A swimmer is seen through a dome glass during a pool party. June 1980.

Temperatures continue to soar well into the triple digits throughout the Crossroads. Although the relentless sun is at the apex of the year, one thing is true: Keeping cool and making the best of it has never stopped residents in the region. We’ve combed through some of the archive photos that our photographers took from the 1960s to the 1980s, showing residents making the best of the summer heat.

071722_vad_fea_yl_summer02.JPG
Rack em’ up. Teenagers play a game of pool in Victoria, 1975.
071722_vad_fea_yl_summer03.JPG
Emerging from the water. June 1975.
071722_vad_fea_yl_summer04.JPG
A farmer fights the heat to work on the fields in Victoria, 1965.
071722_vad_fea_yl_summer05.JPG
People gather at the Victoria Mall to catch the fireworks during a Fourth of July celebration, 1981.
071722_vad_fea_yl_summer06.JPG
Summer pool party, 1980.
071722_vad_fea_yl_summer07.JPG
Summer pool party, June 1975.
071722_vad_fea_yl_summer08.JPG
Staying cool indoors, June 1975.
071722_vad_fea_yl_summer09.JPG
An American flag flaps in the wind. Fourth of July, 1971.
071722_vad_fea_yl_summer10.JPG
Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

