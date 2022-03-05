 Skip to main content
Photography

Gallery: Scenes from the Victoria Livestock Show

Your Life: Favorite Livestock Show photos
Market steer grand champion Sloan Svetlik, 8, watches the judge make his rounds during the Victoria Livestock Show at the Victoria Community Center.

The 2022 Victoria Livestock Show made quite an impression after coming back in full force since last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The photo desk at the Advocate filed nearly 200 photos of the events and festivities and for this week’s Your Life, we present to our readers 26 of our favorite images from the livestock show.

Cody Robles Jr., 11, goes into a pen with his hog at the 2022 Victoria Livestock Show during the market hog show.
Abigail Arriaga, 16, celebrates with Andy Guerrero, 12, right, after he was named runner up in the lightweight light cross division at the 2022 Victoria Livestock Show during the market hog show.
Judge Michael Franke weighs a rabbit in the market rabbit competition during the 2022 Victoria Livestock Show.
Jason Hairell, 15, smacks his face in disbelief after realizing his rabbit was named grand champion in the market rabbit competition.
Ashley Kruppa, 13, stands next to her lamb during the market lamb show.
Hailey Bennett, 9, comforts her rabbit before the start of the market rabbit competition.
Hayden Salazar, 11, left, and Elliana Salazar, 12, whirl around on the “Sizzler” ride at the Victoria Livestock Show carnival.
Ranie Rowlands, 6, holds the reins and scratches the belly of the heifer “Memory” prior to the PeeWee Livestock Show.
Levi Marbach’s reserve champion market hog rests in its pen during the Victoria Livestock show.
Coyt Miller holds on to his lamb during the market lamb show.
Spectators watch the market lamb show.
Molly Bowers, 11, right, and Kolten King, 13, left, put their rabbits into their cages in the market rabbit competition.
Market steer contestants lead their steers into the judging ring.
Competitors guide their hogs around the arena during the market hog show.
Knoxx Garcia, 3, center, Chelsey Huber, left, and Cullen Garcia, right, try to win goldfish prizes at the Victoria Livestock Show carnival.
Olivia Vasquez, 4, smiles during the PeeWee Livestock Show.
Contestants lead steers into the Victoria Community Center arena.
Market broilers occupy their pens prior to judging.
Breeding gilt contestants herd their Duroc pigs into pens.
Clayborne Janssen walks his lamb out of the ring with a ribbon in his mouth during the market lamb show.
Market broiler grand champion Brayden Orozco smiles after winning the top prize.
Rabbits sit inside of their cages in the market rabbit competition.
A hog makes a dash away from its handler during the market hog show.
Victoria Livestock Show entrants walk their lambs or goats in a circuit of the judging area during the second round of the Ultimate Showmanship competition.
Market goat reserve champion exhibitor William Wright, center, adjusts his goat’s posture during final judging.

