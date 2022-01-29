Victoria through a pinhole

In this week’s Your Life, we wanted to show our readers Victoria through a different lens — better yet — no lens at all.
Taking it back to the basics of photography, the photo desk rigged up our own pinhole camera to show scenes from the city. In a traditional pinhole camera, light is passed through the pinhole to cast an inverted image onto light sensitive film where the image is then captured.
We wanted to “modernize” the pinhole.
Photographed on a digital single-lens reflex camera, the pinhole we used was made from a camera body cap. A small hole was drilled into the middle of the cap and a piece of aluminum foil was taped over the hole. A small hole was punched in the aluminum using a thumbtack which serves as the aperture of the camera.
Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.
I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.
