top story
Photography

Victoria through a pinhole

Victoria through a pinhole
The Victoria County Courthouse.

In this week’s Your Life, we wanted to show our readers Victoria through a different lens — better yet — no lens at all.

Taking it back to the basics of photography, the photo desk rigged up our own pinhole camera to show scenes from the city. In a traditional pinhole camera, light is passed through the pinhole to cast an inverted image onto light sensitive film where the image is then captured.

We wanted to “modernize” the pinhole.

Photographed on a digital single-lens reflex camera, the pinhole we used was made from a camera body cap. A small hole was drilled into the middle of the cap and a piece of aluminum foil was taped over the hole. A small hole was punched in the aluminum using a thumbtack which serves as the aperture of the camera.

Your Life: Victoria through a pinhole
The Confederate statue on the southeast corner of DeLeon Plaza.
Your Life: Victoria through a pinhole
A car drives past a parking garage near One O’Connor Plaza.
The Victoria Catholic Cemetery No. 2.
The Victoria Catholic Cemetery No. 2.
Your Life: Victoria through a pinhole
Downtown seen from the 12th floor of One O’Connor Plaza.
Riverside Stadium.
Riverside Stadium.
A tree casts a shadow near One O'Connor Plaza.
A tree casts a shadow near One O’Connor Plaza.
String lights wrap around a tree at DeLeon Plaza.
String lights wrap around a tree at DeLeon Plaza.
A street in downtown Victoria.
A street in downtown Victoria.
Your Life: Victoria through a pinhole
A statue of children reading at the Victoria Public Library.
Your Life: Victoria through a pinhole
The historic Victoria Colored School, 702 E. Convent St.
The One O'Connor Plaza parking garage.
The One O’Connor Plaza parking garage.
The Schlotzsky's on North Navarro Street.
The Schlotzsky's on North Navarro Street.
Your Life: Victoria through a pinhole
A man browses through the selection of books at the Friends of the Victoria Public Library Book Sale.
An empty John Stockbauer Drive.
An empty John Stockbauer Drive.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

