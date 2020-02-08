After multitasking by riding a bike and taking photos, Nathanial Marsh shed tears Saturday morning in the garage of Christ’s Kitchen.
Marsh broke his heels while cleaning a roof for work and suddenly was in a wheelchair. Without his supervisor who paid for his phone and rent, Marsh knew he would be homeless. “When I found out about this walk, I just wanted to come, go with them, feel their plight and see what I can do to help.”
Amy Smith shared the story of finding out she was pregnant a week after her house had been on fire. Afterward, Marsh laughed and cheered for her along with the crowd as Amy proudly said she learned how to be productive through help from Mid-Coast Family Services and Perpetual Health Homes.
“I feel the plight,” Marsh said. “I was very, very close to becoming homeless myself.”
Marsh was among roughly 150 people who joined the first annual Walk with the Homeless. This group wanted more people to understand barriers that people experiencing homelessness face and learn about resources available to people experiencing homelessness in Victoria. Participants joined the event in their own manner; on foot, in a cart, on a skateboard, on a bike and on a Victoria Transit bus that slowly followed the crowd. However, their intention to gather early Saturday morning was united.
The walk was in plain view of people who wonder why people experiencing homelessness or begging for money are on the road again the next day. Pickets to explain seven barriers to employment were planted along the walk from the Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry to First United Methodist Church, Mid-Coast Family Services’ Day Center and Christ’s Kitchen.
“They think it’s just so easy to just go out and get a job; no, it’s not how it works.” Edyie Van Deusen, who is homeless, said passing by a picket. The picket explained that job applications often require a phone number, address and email address, which are hard to get without income.
Other pickets addressed the cost of birth certificates, well-maintained appearance, mental and physical health of themselves and family members, transportation and a place to sleep and rest. Those are difficult to afford without having a job, which makes it harder to find a job.
Standing in the corner of the garage, Michelle and Wallace Mcnary closely observed the participants including Mayor Rawley McCoy.
“You can tell the concern,” Mcnary said. “Concern is the first thing.”
More information on solving the homeless issue can be found through organizations that hosted the event including Mid-Coast Family Services, Perpetual Help Home, VCAM, First United Methodist Church, Be Well Victoria, Gulf Bend Center and Christ’s Kitchen.
