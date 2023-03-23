 Skip to main content
Spring

Photos from the archives: Springtime in Victoria

Children hunt for Easter eggs. April 15, 1979.

Spring has sprung once again in Victoria and the Crossroads.

Gone is the cold, dry air that comes with winter. Wildflowers are making their comeback after long months of being in the ground. Baby animals are emerging from their nests and pollen is filling the air..

For this special spring time Your Life feature, we wanted to show the essence of spring in all its seasonal glory as depicted in the pages of the Victoria Advocate over the years.

So, without further delay, we present frames of springtime from the years 1971 to 1984.

Special thanks to Victoria Regional History Center.

Flowers. March 18, 1984.
Crow poison. March 18, 1984.
A bee lands on yellow flowers. March 18, 1984.
Butterfly among the flowers. March 18, 1984.
Maroon flowers. March 18, 1984.
The Easter bunny comes to town. March, 1978.
A field of flowers at Presidio la Bahía State Historic Site. April 15, 1979.
A baby bunny is fed milk. April 1, 1978.
Children eagerly wait for an Easter egg hunt to begin. April 15, 1979.
Baby owl. April 27, 1979.
A field of yellow flowers decorate a field. April 27, 1979.
A butterfly lands on a hand. 1971.
Flowers bloom at the Memorial Rose Garden in Victoria. 1980.
Children hunt for Easter eggs. April 15, 1979.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

