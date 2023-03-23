Photos from the archives: Springtime in Victoria

Spring has sprung once again in Victoria and the Crossroads.
Gone is the cold, dry air that comes with winter. Wildflowers are making their comeback after long months of being in the ground. Baby animals are emerging from their nests and pollen is filling the air..
For this special spring time Your Life feature, we wanted to show the essence of spring in all its seasonal glory as depicted in the pages of the Victoria Advocate over the years.
So, without further delay, we present frames of springtime from the years 1971 to 1984.
Special thanks to Victoria Regional History Center.
Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.