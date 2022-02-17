 Skip to main content
Gallery: A look at past Queen Victoria pageants

  • Updated
  • 0
Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
Danielle Kudelka, left, applies makeup on her daughter Little Miss Contestant Blair Kudelka, 5, at the 52nd annual Miss Victoria Pageant on Saturday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center in 2021.

As the 2022 Queen Victoria Pageant approaches this Saturday, we took a look at some of our favorite images from the past years taken by our staff photographers. 

2018 Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
The 2018 Miss Victoria pageant at the Leo J. Welder Center in Victoria, Texas on June 30, 2018.
2018 Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
The 2018 Miss Victoria pageant at the Leo J. Welder Center in Victoria, Texas on June 30, 2018.
2018 Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
Shaylee Scheumack tries to kick the tailgate of an SUV closed in her formal pageant gown. Her mother Shalena Morgan holds her best friend, right, Rilynn Drake's dress. The 8-year-old girls are 2018 Young Miss Victoria contestants.
2018 Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
Debbie Bennett Green, the pageant director, secures a crown on Miss Victoria Bailey Cisneros, 17, while they are backstage during the pageant in 2018.
2018 Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
Bailey Cisneros, 17, reacts to being named Miss Victoria in 2018.
2018 Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
An audience watches Bailey Cisneros, 17, walk across stage during the 2018 Miss Victoria Pageant at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
2018 Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
Bailey Cisneros, 17, is crowned 2018 Miss Victoria by last year’s pageant winner, Elissa Kraatz, during the pageant Saturday at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
Junior Miss contestant Sophie Quimby, 14, applies makeup backstage before the start of the 52nd annual Miss Victoria Pageant on Saturday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center in 2021.
2018 Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
Rilynn Drake laughs with her best friend 8-year-old Shaylee Scheumack after Shaylee’s dress flipped up from when she sat in a chair backstage at the Leo J. Welder Center. The 8-year-old girls were 2018 Young Miss Victoria pageant contestants.
Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
The curtain lifts up to reveal contestants of the 52nd annual Miss Victoria Pageant to the audience for the final time on Saturday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center in 2021.
Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
Young Miss contestant Madyn Schroeder, 9, goes up on stage during the 52nd annual Miss Victoria Pageant on Saturday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center in 2021.
Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
Contestants gather backstage at the 52nd annual Miss Victoria Pageant on Saturday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center in 2021.
Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
Contestants hold hands to pray together on stage before the start of the 52nd annual Miss Victoria Pageant on Saturday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center in 2021.
Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
Hailey Byrd, 16, receives her crown and flowers as she is named 2021 Miss Victoria at the 52nd annual Miss Victoria Pageant on Saturday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
Miss Victoria Pageant (copy)
Sara Byrd, left, embraces her daughter Hailey Byrd, 16, after she was crowned 2021 Miss Victoria at the 52nd annual Miss Victoria Pageant on Saturday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
Queen Victoria Pageant (copy)
Farah Janak, right in black, talks to her daughter Kendall Janak, 6, before going to the stage to answer final questions during the Queen Victoria Pageant at the Victoria Community Center in 2020.
Queen Victoria Pageant (copy)
Korgen Ramirez, 7, gives a kiss to the crowd after being crowned during the Queen Victoria Pageant on Saturday at the Victoria Community Center. Torres is the 2020 Young Queen Victoria.
Queen Victoria Pageant (copy)
Josh Martin hugs his daughter Taylor Martin, 10, after she walked on the stage during the Queen Victoria Pageant on Saturday at the Victoria Community Center. Taylor is the 2019 Young Queen Victoria.
Queen Victoria Pageant (copy)
Audrey Garrett, 16, waits in the hall before going to the stage to answer final questions during the Queen Victoria Pageant at the Victoria Community Center. Contestants who hadn’t answered questions waited in the hall while a staff watched them so they couldn’t hear questions ahead of others.
Queen Victoria Pageant (copy)
Korgen Ann Ramirez, 7, gets ready for the Queen Victoria pageant stage on Saturday at the Victoria Community Center. “I barely got any sleep,” Korgen said. Korgen said she stayed up until late last night to help with goat roping.
Queen Victoria Pageant (copy)
Mr. Cowboys line up to enter the Queen Victoria pageant stage on Saturday at the Victoria Community Center.
2018 Victoria Livestock Show (copy)
Melody Kloss, 15, walks onstage in her formal dress during the final round of competition of the Victoria Livestock Show pageant at the Victoria Community Center.
Queen Victoria Pageant (copy)
Kaylee Henson takes her first walk as Queen Victoria 2019 at the Queen Victoria Pageant at the Victoria Community Center.
Queen Victoria Pageant (copy)
Taylor Martin Is crowned Young Queen Victoria 2019 at the Queen Victoria Pageant at the Victoria Community Center.
Queen Victoria Pageant (copy)
Lisa Jacob helps her daughter, Taylor Martin, 9, with her eyelashes backstage before she competes in the Young Queen Victoria division of the 2019 Queen Victoria Pageant at the Victoria Community Center.
Queen Victoria Pageant (copy)
Kambry Alvarez, 6, eats Goldfish crackers backstage before competing in the Little Miss Cowgirl division of the 2019 Queen Victoria Pageant at the Victoria Community Center.

