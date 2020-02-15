Travis Friesenhahn of San Antonio makes a goal into the disc golf basket on Saturday at the Riverside Disc Golf Course. Disc Golf is similar to traditional golf, but with disc golf discs instead of balls and clubs. The goal is to play each hole in the fewest strokes possible. The player with the lowest total strokes at the end of the course wins.
Travis Friesenhahn of San Antonio waits for his turn to throw the disc on Saturday at the Riverside Disc Golf Course. 160 players, mostly from different towns in Texas, visited Victoria to join the 37th Annual Victoria Open Disc Golf Tournament on Feb. 15 and 16.
From left, Andrew Phillips, of Martindale, Andrew Delarosa, of San Antonio and Alex Bartolo, of Austin, play the disc golf tournament in the advanced division on Saturday at the Riverside Disc Golf Course. Trees on the way to the basket add to the difficulty of the course.
Strolling just outside the Texas Zoo along the Guadalupe River, the Hernandez family came across an interesting scene. A group of three adults were taking turns throwing with a serious face Frisbee discs into the basket tied with steel chains.
It wasn’t actually just one group. A total of 160 people, mostly from different parts of Texas, were doing exactly the same thing simultaneously in Victoria. Victor Hernandez hadn’t seen the disc golf tournament scene before. “I think it’s fun,” Hernandez said. “I think I can do that too.”
J-flo Flores of Austin gets ready to throw the disc on Saturday at the Riverside Disc Golf Course. Players played the game at the two other new courses too, which are the River Course at Fox’s Bend and the Winds of Change in Patriot Park.
ABOVE RIGHT: Andrew Delarosa, of San Antonio, gets ready to throw the disc in the advanced division on Saturday at the Riverside Disc Golf Course. Delarosa joined the tournament in Victoria last year and came back because he liked the golf course that is different from ones in his region. ABOVE LEFT: J-flo Flores, of Austin, gets ready to throw the disc on Saturday at the Riverside Disc Golf Course. Players played the game at the two other new courses too, which are the River Course at Fox’s Bend and the Winds of Change in Patriot Park.
Discs of Travis Friesenhahn of San Antonio sits on the grass during the competition on Saturday at the Riverside Disc Golf Course. Players walked around the park with their disc bags along the 18 holes in the course.
J-flo Flores of Austin throws the disc on Saturday at the Riverside Disc Golf Course. Toby Clarkson of Ingleside, middle, said disc golf allows him to interact with players in a wide range of age. “I like to hang out with young people,” Clarkson said. “They are more fun.” The three players joined the competition in a chilled atmosphere talking and joking with each other.
From left in the group, Victor Hernandez, Alicia, 7, Sarah, right, and Gabby, 9, sitting on the wood, watch Travis Friesenhahn and his competitors play the game on Saturday at the Riverside Disc Golf Course. "I think it’s fun," Victor said. "I think I can do that too."
Alex Bartolo of Austin throws the disc in the advanced division on Saturday at the Riverside Disc Golf Course. Ever since he seriously picked up the disc golf in 2012, he's been joining golf tournaments every year. He aims to play in the professional division. "You are justing walking, and you are staying in shape," Bartolo said. "It's not really as physically tiring as other sports. I just like being outside, meeting new people from across the state of Texas."
Yehyun Kim | ykim@vicad.com
The Riverside Disc Golf Course that the Hernandez family walked by is an iconic disc golf place in Victoria that brings many people from around Texas every year. Toby Clarkson, of Ingleside, didn’t forget to come to the 37th Annual Victoria Open Disc Golf Tournament this year either. Clarkson has been playing disc golf for 20 years and loves the wide-open space, layout with trees and well-maintained lawn of the Riverside Disc Golf Course. The tournament this year was the largest one with two added courses. It was the first time the new permanent disc golf course in Riverside Park, the River Course at Fox’s Bend, was used after a few years of designing and construction.
Texas having the most disc golf courses than any other state with 449 courses shows its popularity among Texans. “You are just walking, and you are staying in shape,” Alex Bartolo of Austin said. Bartolo has been joining disc golf tournaments every year since 2012. “It’s not really as physically tiring as other sports. I just like being outside, meeting new people from across the state of Texas.” Disc Golf is similar to traditional golf, but it’s with disc golf discs instead of balls and clubs. The goal is to play each hole in the fewest strokes possible. The player with the lowest total strokes at the end of the course wins.
Tournament Director Jason Smith feels the increasing popularity of the sport over time. Smith has been playing since 1998 the sport that the International Olympic Committee fully recognized. “Tournaments are getting bigger,” Smith said. “More and more people are signing up for it. It’s a sport that people go out and play casually.” Smith also noticed that people easily invite their friends to play the game together. “One brings two people, bring four people, bring eight people.”
The Annual Victoria Open Disc Golf Tournament happens on the third weekend each February in Victoria. The final round will take place this Sunday. The tournament happens in Professional, Amateur, and Junior divisions with both mixed divisions and female-only divisions. Professionals compete for money while Amateurs and Juniors for trophies and prizes.
Saturday's results
1 Nathan Queen 68286 1019 -9 51 51
2 Bradley Williams 31644 1025 -8 52 52
2 Anthony AP Perkins 71308 984 -8 52 52
2 Connor O’Reilly 99648 994 -8 52 52
5 Daniel Vazquez 83139 972 -7 53 53
5 Austin Perkins 105855 965 -7 53 53
7 Matthew Hall 18133 995 -6 54 54
7 Addison Collins 54624 990 -6 54 54
9 Jessie Tito Amador 41826 974 -5 55 55
9 Garrett Glass 65471 961 -5 55 55
9 Charles Moore 78268 975 -5 55 55
9 Justin Hinojosa 94704 937 -5 55 55
13 Kirk Trevena 45433 975 -4 56 56
13 Dylan Frye 67201 955 -4 56 56
13 Mason Ford 72844 1019 -4 56 56
13 Seth Talbott 114877 981 -4 56 56
17 G.T. Hancock 49885 997 -3 57 57
17 C.J. Riojas 62790 976 -3 57 57
19 Christopher Barber 51409 959 -2 58 58
19 Marcus Stephens 58712 957 -2 58 58
19 Adrain Lamas -2 58 58
22 Jonathon Rivera 47769 991 -1 59 59
22 Fredy Meza 100497 996 -1 59 59
22 David Chapa -1 59 59
25 Armando Marroquin 10546 963 E 60 60
25 Zachary Ortega 76257 948 E 60 60
25 Chris Garcia 86182 933 E 60 60
28 Tanner Girouard 88077 997 +1 61 61
29 Alan Rohan +2 62 62
29 Mark Sustaita +2 62 62
31 Marco Adriana 114690 874 +7 67 67
I grew up in Seoul, South Korea and have lived and worked around the world as a journalist, namely in Denmark, New York and D.C. Through my photo and video work, I aim to engage people in the news and help make informed decisions about their community.
