top story
2023

The 2023 Victoria Livestock Show in pictures

Livestock Show Day 1
Darcy Leinen brushes her hog’s ear on Feb. 23 at the Victoria Livestock Show.

The 2023 Victoria Livestock Show continued the Crossroads’ proud tradition of bringing together talented, dedicated kids and the animals they work with. Advocate photographers were there to cover events with animals as big as the market steers and as small as the humblest of wiener dogs. Here are a few of our favorite pictures from this year’s spectacle.

Victoria Livestock Show day 1
Chase Sturm, 12, hangs out on the rail at the 2023 Victoria Livestock Show on Feb. 23 in the Victoria Community Center.
Victoria Livestock Show carnival 2023
Lilah Lugero, 13, and Laine Ramirez, 15, ride the “Vertigo” swing tower during opening night of the “Pride of Texas Shows” carnival on Feb. 16 next to the Victoria Community Center.
Victoria Livestock show day one
William Lyons, 9, holds one of his sister’s rabbits after the market rabbit competition Feb. 23 at the Victoria Community Center.
Goat roping at the 2023 Victoria Livestock Show
Kasen Tibbs, 11, left, gives Kori Brandt some roping practice before the goat roping on Feb. 17 at the Victoria Community Center.
Victoria Livestock Show day 1
The Ferris wheel from the carnival is seen from the inside the arena on Feb. 23 at the Victoria Livestock Show.
Wiener Dog Races 2023
Ruger, 4, heads into handler Eric Horelka’s arms as a camera flashes to capture a photo finish on Feb. 18 at the Victoria Community Center.
Goat roping at the 2023 Victoria Livestock Show
Jack Koehl, 13, attempts to rope a goat on Feb. 17 at the Victoria Community Center.
Victoria Livestock show day one
Kennedy King, 3, pets a rabbit during the Victoria Livestock Show on Feb. 23.
Livestock Show Day 1
A duroc hog heads toward the ring during market hog judging on Feb. 23 at the Victoria Community Center.
Victoria Livestock Show day 1
Zoey Jones, 11, pets her rabbit at the 2023 Victoria Livestock Show on Feb. 23.
Victoria Livestock Show 2023 Day 2
Janae Mathis leads her market goat around the arena on Feb. 24 at the Victoria Community Center.
Victoria Livestock Show day 1
Kristin Miori, 16, closes her eyes as her chicken freaks out on her during the market broiler judging at the 2023 Victoria Livestock Show on Feb. 23.
Victoria Livestock Show 2023 Day 2
Tatum Johnson works with his goat on Feb. 24 at the Victoria Community Center.
Victoria Livestock show day one
Brenham Tumlinson, 14, comforts one of his hogs during the Victoria Livestock Show Feb. 23 at the Victoria Community Center.
Victoria Livestock Show 2023 Day 2
Emma Meyer leads her market steer on Feb. 24 at the Victoria Community Center.
Victoria Livestock Show 2023 Day 2
Crystal Cantu brandishes a sign to cheer on Macy Rae Cantu during the market steer competition on Feb. 24 at the Victoria Livestock Show.
Victoria Livestock Show 2023 Day 3
Trapper Feuerbacher, 17, right, partners with Nadya Gonzales, 18, left, during the Special Livestock Show Feb. 25 at the Victoria Community Center.
030523_vad_fea_yl_livestock_19.JPG
Korgen Ramirez leads a breeding heifer through the ring on Feb. 25 at the Victoria Livestock Show.
Mutton bustin
A Mutton Bustin' participant falls off a sheep during the  competition on Feb. 26 at the Victoria Community Center.

