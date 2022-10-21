 Skip to main content
Halloween

Victoria West Theater Department haunts Fine Arts Center Annex

Victoria West Haunted Annex
A pack of zombies claw at a chain-link fence at the beginning of the Haunted Annex.

Fifteen minutes before the doors opened, a panoply of nightmarish figures gathered around Kathy Montgomery.

One, junior Ana Wells, raised a hand.

“When people go through my part, are they just going to stand there and watch, or are they just going to walk by?” she asked.

“I feel like you’re more along the lines of: ‘I’m going to invite you in — and then kill you,’” Montgomery told the girl in the harlequin masque of black-and-white makeup.

Victoria West Haunted Annex
Junior Eliseo Martinez, 16, left, and sophomore Makenna Dunagan, 15, staple the lining to an empty grave.

She fired off a few more stage directions to the other students, making sure they knew what to do if Wells’ character snatched them off the path, before doublechecking a particularly important bit of direction with Wells.

“You’ve got an evil laugh, right?” she asked.

Victoria West Haunted Annex
BELOW: Student performers wait for the Haunted Annex to open to the public.

When the doors to the Victoria West Theater Department’s annual Haunted Annex opened minutes later, evil laughs and hair-raising wails filled the spider-webbed halls and strobe-lit corridors of the maze within the Victoria Fine Arts Center Annex.

Victoria West Haunted Annex
Fully costumed performers listen to final instructions from director Kathy Montgomery.

It wasn’t the first time. In fact, some say there’s a history of hauntings at the old annex.

Victoria West Haunted Annex
Performers offer a terrifying spin on Santa's Workshop at the Victoria West Theater Department's Haunted Annex.

One of those people is Montgomery, theater director and auditorium manager at Victoria West, who said the theater department has been staging them for nine years. Montgomery took over production in 2016.

“I’m not a huge fan of watching Halloween movies, but I like scaring people,” she said. Last year’s production was canceled because another school needed the space. The year before, the Haunted Annex was canceled because of COVID-19.

Victoria West Haunted Annex
Junior Nathan Doerr, 17, revs a chainsaw while wearing a "Leatherface" mask he made. Doerr is taking over the role of Leatherface from his older brother, who played the character in Haunted Annexes past.

Constructed by Victoria West tech and theater students, the Haunted Annex ran on the night of Oct. 15. People lined up outside before the doors opened at 7:30 p.m. By 9:30 p.m., Montgomery said 200 people waiting to enter.

“I let the kids have fun with it,” Montgomery said. “I want them to take ownership of their character that they create.”

Victoria West Haunted Annex
Sarah Heinold claws out of a graveyard.

For one of those kids, Nathan Doerr, 17, a junior, taking ownership meant carrying on a family legacy. Doerr’s older brother played “Leatherface” — the fictional, power tool-wielding antagonist of the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” movies — in previous productions. Doerr took up the leathern mantle, making his own mask and weathering it artfully with scratches and splotches of fake blood.

Victoria West Haunted Annex
Ana Wells, center, asks a question about her character while sophomore Jackson Quimby, 15, left, and sophomore Katelyn Gonzalez, 16, listen before the Haunted Annex opens.

“I was going to get overalls,” to complete the look, Doerr said. “But they didn’t have my size, so.”

Victoria West Haunted Annex
Junior Izzy Esteban, 16, plays the role of a scary jester.

Student performers pulled inspiration from a wide range of horror movie canon.

Victoria West Haunted Annex
Katelyn Gonzalez laughs while classmate Alena Salazar hangs up a strobe light.

“I’ve got one girl (Marissa Oubre) that literally is creating her innards, on a shirt,” she said. Those brave enough to enter the maze first encounter Oubre’s character as a creepy contortionist, taunting a pack of zombies. Later on, visitors rounded a corner to find those same zombies snacking on Oubre.

Victoria West Haunted Annex
Senior Ana Wells, 17, pops out of a hidden door at the Victoria West Theater Department's Haunted Annex at the Victoria Fine Arts Center Annex.

While not every student leapt at the chance to leap out and scare members of the general public, Montgomery said at least a few of her students who began the night working front of house ended up acting as tour guides through the Haunted Annex, leading visitors through its terrifying twists and turns.

Victoria West Haunted Annex
Director Kathy Montgomery moves props behind a set of "blood"-stained curtains.

“One of the girls outright told me, ‘Oh I’m definitely in the back next year,’” Montgomery said. She wanted to scare people.

Victoria West Haunted Annex
Nathan Doerr shows off his finished "Leatherface" mask.

“I think I’ve created some monsters in their own right,” she said.

Victoria West Haunted Annex
Zombies take notes from Director Kathy Montgomery, center, before the Haunted Annex opens.

