Victoria West Theater Department haunts Fine Arts Center Annex

Fifteen minutes before the doors opened, a panoply of nightmarish figures gathered around Kathy Montgomery.
One, junior Ana Wells, raised a hand.
“When people go through my part, are they just going to stand there and watch, or are they just going to walk by?” she asked.
“I feel like you’re more along the lines of: ‘I’m going to invite you in — and then kill you,’” Montgomery told the girl in the harlequin masque of black-and-white makeup.
She fired off a few more stage directions to the other students, making sure they knew what to do if Wells’ character snatched them off the path, before doublechecking a particularly important bit of direction with Wells.
“You’ve got an evil laugh, right?” she asked.
When the doors to the Victoria West Theater Department’s annual Haunted Annex opened minutes later, evil laughs and hair-raising wails filled the spider-webbed halls and strobe-lit corridors of the maze within the Victoria Fine Arts Center Annex.
It wasn’t the first time. In fact, some say there’s a history of hauntings at the old annex.
One of those people is Montgomery, theater director and auditorium manager at Victoria West, who said the theater department has been staging them for nine years. Montgomery took over production in 2016.
“I’m not a huge fan of watching Halloween movies, but I like scaring people,” she said. Last year’s production was canceled because another school needed the space. The year before, the Haunted Annex was canceled because of COVID-19.
Constructed by Victoria West tech and theater students, the Haunted Annex ran on the night of Oct. 15. People lined up outside before the doors opened at 7:30 p.m. By 9:30 p.m., Montgomery said 200 people waiting to enter.
“I let the kids have fun with it,” Montgomery said. “I want them to take ownership of their character that they create.”
For one of those kids, Nathan Doerr, 17, a junior, taking ownership meant carrying on a family legacy. Doerr’s older brother played “Leatherface” — the fictional, power tool-wielding antagonist of the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” movies — in previous productions. Doerr took up the leathern mantle, making his own mask and weathering it artfully with scratches and splotches of fake blood.
“I was going to get overalls,” to complete the look, Doerr said. “But they didn’t have my size, so.”
Student performers pulled inspiration from a wide range of horror movie canon.
“I’ve got one girl (Marissa Oubre) that literally is creating her innards, on a shirt,” she said. Those brave enough to enter the maze first encounter Oubre’s character as a creepy contortionist, taunting a pack of zombies. Later on, visitors rounded a corner to find those same zombies snacking on Oubre.
While not every student leapt at the chance to leap out and scare members of the general public, Montgomery said at least a few of her students who began the night working front of house ended up acting as tour guides through the Haunted Annex, leading visitors through its terrifying twists and turns.
“One of the girls outright told me, ‘Oh I’m definitely in the back next year,’” Montgomery said. She wanted to scare people.
“I think I’ve created some monsters in their own right,” she said.