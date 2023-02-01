Defendants with outstanding Municipal Court warrants may attend an upcoming e-court session to resolve their warrants without being arrested.
The virtual court sessions will be at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 and 1 p.m. Feb. 27. Defendants can attend by clicking the E-Court Appearance link at www.victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt. Defendants will need to join early to check in.
These sessions are part of Warrant Resolution Month, a yearly effort to allow those with outstanding warrants to speak with a judge or prosecutor to discuss resolution options. Community service or reduced fines may be available.
“My goal is to work with our residents and make sure they have a pathway to resolve these issues,” said Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold.
The court will also hold its regularly scheduled in-person warrant resolution docket from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Residents who are unable to attend one of the upcoming court sessions are encouraged to contact the court at 361-485-3050 or courtclerk@victoriatx.gov to discuss options for resolving their cases.
To look up warrants and pay fines, visit www.covcourt.com. To learn more about Municipal Court programs and services, visit www.victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt.