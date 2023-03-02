Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.