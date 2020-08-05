TODAY’S SERVICES
JALUFKA, DANIEL, 84, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m – 1 p.m. Rosary 1 p.m. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Entombment to follow at Resurrection Mausoleum, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
VASQUEZ SR., RAUL, 81, Visitation: 5pm-7pm Rosary 6pm at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
WILLIAMS SR., JAMES, 76, of Victoria: Graveside Service 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
