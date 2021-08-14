The National Weather Service at Corpus Christi issued an advisory that tropical funnel clouds will be possible across the Crossroads Saturday afternoon.
Tropical funnel clouds are not tornadoes, Juan Pena, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Corpus Christi, said.
"It's a funnel cloud similar to how a tornado would look, except it never touches the ground," he said.
Tropical funnel clouds are formed when there are weak winds, Pena said.
"Usually tropical funnels are very brief," he said. "They spin off, they don't touch the ground, and they dissipate within a few minutes."
