BRUSSELS — With NATO set to admit Finland, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg moved to reassure Sweden on Monday that he is "absolutely confident" the country is on course to join the alliance.
Stoltenberg said Sweden's membership was "a priority for NATO" at a press conference before a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels.
Finland's full membership of the alliance "will further increase Sweden's security and also further integrate Sweden into NATO," Stotlenberg added.
Finland applied together with Sweden for NATO membership in May 2022 in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but its application got tangled up in Turkey's opposition to Sweden's entry.
All NATO members must unanimously agree to admit new members. After months of talks brokered by the alliance, Turkey eventually relented and voted to admit Finland into NATO last week.
The decision ends Finland's decadeslong neutral status amid perceived security risks due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Finland will become the 31st member of NATO. The Nordic country shares an 830-mile-long border with Russia.
Finland is to be formally welcomed to the alliance with a flag-raising ceremony to mark the country's accession to NATO, Stoltenberg said.
Sweden's membership is still pending Turkish ratification due to a number of sticking points, among them Ankara's concerns over what it says is a lack of cooperation in fighting terrorism.
Among other things, Turkey continues to block Swedish accession on the grounds that Sweden refuses to extradite 120 people viewed by Ankara as terrorists.
The secretary-general stressed that Sweden "has delivered on the commitments" made on security cooperation with Turkey since signing an agreement last summer in Madrid at a NATO leaders' summit.
