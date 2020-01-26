Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Burn The Ships — for King & Country
Best Roots Gospel Album
Testimony — Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin Pop Album
#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
El Mal Querer – Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
Opus — Marc Anthony (TIE)
A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola (TIE)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Riley: Sun Rings — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Orchestral Performance
“Norman: Sustain” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording
“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” — Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)
Songplay — Joyce Didonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
Best Classical Compendium
The Poetry Of Places — Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Higdon: Harp Concerto — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
Best Musical Theater Album
Hadestown — Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Metal Performance
“7empest” — Tool
Best Alternative Music Album
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Best World Music Album
Celia — Angelique Kidjo
Best American Roots Performance
“Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles
Best American Roots Song
“Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
Best Americana Album
Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’
