62nd Annual Grammy Award Winners

Record of the Year

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Album of the Year

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Song of the Year

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best Rap Album

IGOR, Tyler the Creator

Best Comedy Album

Sticks & Stones, Dave Chapelle

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

Best Pop Vocal Album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Finneas

Best R&B Album

Ventura — Anderson .Paak

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Best R&B Performance

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Jerome” — Lizzo

 

Best R&B Song

“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Best Rock Performance

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Song

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Chernobyl, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version), Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born)

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Becoming — Michelle Obama

Best Instrumental Composition

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams, composer (John Williams)

Best Remixed Recording

“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Tracy Young (Madonna)

Best Music Video

“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X featuring Billie Ray Cyrus

Best Music Film

Homecoming, Beyoncé

 

Best Dance Recording

“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance/Electronic Album

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Best Country Solo Performance

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker)

Best Country Album

While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker

Best Rap Performance

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best Rap Song

“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)

Best Recording Package

Chris Cornell — Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive — Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

Best Album Notes

Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Lux — Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

Best New Age Album

Wings — Peter Kater

Best Bluegrass Album

Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album

Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men

Best Contemporary Blues Album

This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

Best Folk Album

Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Good Time — Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

Rapture — Koffee

Best Children’s Music Album

Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela

 

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Moon River” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“All Night Long” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Omni-American Book Club – Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Love Theory”– Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin

 

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Burn The Ships — for King & Country

Best Roots Gospel Album

Testimony — Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin Pop Album

#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

El Mal Querer – Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album

Opus — Marc Anthony (TIE)

A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola (TIE)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Riley: Sun Rings — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Best Orchestral Performance

“Norman: Sustain” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” — Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” — Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Shaw: Orange” — Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” — Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Songplay — Joyce Didonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

Best Classical Compendium

The Poetry Of Places — Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Higdon: Harp Concerto — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

Best Musical Theater Album

Hadestown — Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

 

Best Metal Performance

“7empest” — Tool

Best Alternative Music Album

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Best World Music Album

Celia — Angelique Kidjo

Best American Roots Performance

“Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles

Best American Roots Song

“Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

Best Americana Album

Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’

