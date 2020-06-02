The Boys & Girls Club of DeWitt County is temporarily closed, but that won’t stop children from stretching their imaginations. Thanks to a partnership between Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, every kid from the local boys and girls club received a special Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) kit to keep at home.
The kits – Sphero Bolts, Maker ROK Blocks and Snap Circuits – help children learn principles of coding, build devices and bring unique ideas to life. Each child received one of the three items that was most age-appropriate.
“Devon is committed to providing educational opportunities for kids in our operating areas, even during a pandemic,” said Becky Escott, community relations supervisor for Devon. “These interactive STEM sets provide an exciting supplementary activity for students, and we hope it’s a great addition to their at-home learning.”
When the COVID-19 crisis is over, the Boys & Girls Club will unveil a new STEM center – also provided by Devon and the Ripken Foundation – that will allow even more exciting ways to experiment and learn.
The Ripken Foundation has installed a total of 64 centers nationwide through its STEM initiative, which aims to increase opportunities for at-risk youth pursuing higher education and careers in STEM-related fields.
Steve Salem, Ripken Foundation president and CEO, said the organization’s partnership with Devon is helping children discover important life lessons like teamwork, respect and resilience.
“Our relationship with Devon is bringing positive experiences and new learning opportunities to young people in DeWitt County,” Salem said. “We’re glad to continue to provide a way for kids to spark their creativity.”
Devon and the Ripken Foundation have installed over a dozen STEM centers in Oklahoma and New Mexico.
