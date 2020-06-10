Cuero Community Foundation (CCF) presented a check of $10,733.34 to CAMAL (Cuero Area Ministerial Alliance) House of Cuero on Friday, June 5. This check was an accumulation of funds raised and matched over the past week for the Cuero Community Foundation’s Food Pantry Matching Fund. The organization will continue to match funds up to $100,000 for the three food pantries in DeWitt County.

Cuero Community Foundation also presented a $6,733.34 check to Yoakum’s First Baptist Food Pantry and $6,733.34 to Y.A.M. (Yorktown Assistance Ministries). Total amount contributed to the area food pantries for the week ending on June 5th was $24,200.02

Since the matching fund inception, the total raised and matched to date for the three food pantries is $85,833.92.

