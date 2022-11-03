TEL AVIV, Israel — Benjamin Netanyahu emerged the clear winner in the Israeli elections on Thursday when his right-wing religious bloc secured 64 of the 120 seats in parliament after all the votes had been counted.
The 73-year-old former prime minister’s Likud will be the largest party in the Knesset with 32 seats, well ahead of outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s Future Party on 24 seats, Israeli media reported.
Lapid phoned Netanyahu to wish him “luck for the well-being of the Israeli people and the state of Israel.” The state of Israel took precedence above all political considerations, he tweeted after the phone call.
Lapid said he had issued instructions to all the ministerial offices to prepare for an orderly transition of power.
For the first time in the country’s history, an extreme right-wing alliance took third place. The Religious Zionist Party of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir gained 14 seats and is seen as a possible kingmaker for Netanyahu.
The left-wing Meretz party and the Arab party Balad failed to clear the 3.25% hurdle.
The election on Tuesday was the fifth in three and a half years and was called after the eight-party ruling coalition fell apart in June on losing its majority after just 12 months in office. Nevertheless, turnout was relatively high at 71.3%.
The official result is to be published on Wednesday. President Isaac Herzog will than have until November 16 to appoint a candidate to establish a new government. The candidate will then have 28 days to put a coalition together, with a possible extension of 14 days.
____
©2022 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.