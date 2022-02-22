If newly installed Victoria Bach Festival Executive Director William “Buck” Moore has anything to say about it, music fans in the Crossroads will have plenty to look forward to at this summer’s Victoria Bach Festival. Continuing in the tradition of outgoing executive director Nina Di Leo, Moore will seek to make the festival one that has something to offer to all Victorians and act as a major draw for music enthusiasts from all over east Texas.
“Well I think of film festivals that are now world renowned,” Moore said, such as Utah’s Sundance Film Festival. “It’s just a small little town out in the middle of nowhere and now, it’s a household name–and just because of their vision. That’s kind of what I envision for Victoria is, we may be small, but we’re mighty, and we can accomplish incredible things.”
In the short term, that means drawing visitors from nearby arts hubs like San Antonio, Corpus Christi and even Houston. Moore said that while music aficionados have plenty of options to choose from in those places, he’s optimistic that the Victoria Bach Festival will offer a unique experience in the form of its weeklong festival and the immediacy of its setting.
Victoria Bach Festival board member John Griffin sounded confident that Moore had the ability to make that happen, saying that his leadership and interpersonal skills stood out in particular.
“He has been in the hospitality industry and working with people and budgets and been very successful in that,” Griffin said. “And to put an exclamation point at the end of it, he has a lot of experience with music.”
That experience was one of Moore’s selling points.
“In my previous career I was a music minister,” Moore said. “So I served churches in Oklahoma and in Texas, large productions, hundreds of volunteers, that sort of thing.” After that, Moore embarked on a career with a company that managed hotels and resorts around the country, a job that involved “a lot of numbers and spreadsheets.”
“So the two combined. They’ve given me a pretty good background and foundation to build on,” said Moore, who’s excited to reenter the music world.
“It’s my wheelhouse, and I wanted to also get back into nonprofit because it really gives me an opportunity to give back,” Moore said. “That’s what I’m built to be like, and through the festival we’re giving back to the community and giving back to the individuals, and being able to share something with them that otherwise they may not be able to experience or enjoy–that type of thing.”
Though he’s coming to Victoria from the Houston area, Moore clearly isn’t bothered by Victoria’s comparatively small size. Born in a small town in Oklahoma, where he lived for most of his life, Victoria is something a return to form.
“I walk down to the post office almost every afternoon and people speak to me on the sidewalk,” Moore said. “And that is not something that you find in the Houston area.”
The festival plans to announce its lineup in March. In addition to the usual evening concerts, there will be a free outdoor concert in DeLeon Plaza, free morning shows and noon shows for audiences to “pay whatever you feel.” The people behind the Victoria Bach Festival may have set their eyes on national acclaim, but they’re still focused on making the festival enjoyable and accessible for Victorians.
