A wind-driven fire in the middle of a monster hurricane sounds like an apocalyptical story. Fire. Wind. Rain. Flooding. All at once, and, according to Victoria firefighters, all of a sudden.
The Victoria Fire Department fought a residential fire for three hours August 25, 2017, while also battling sudden hurricane-force winds. Fire Chief Tracy Fox explained the lessons he and his command took from Harvey as well as the ways in which his department is preparing to battle the next tropical monster, including a "hardening," as he called it, of Fire Station No. 1.
Fox said that firefighters would not normally, in most circumstances, go out to quell a fire in sustained winds over 45 miles per hour, but on August 25, 2017, when Hurricane Harvey blew into Victoria, it knocked a weather tower down, giving the department an incorrect reading on the wind speed.
Firefighters rushed to put out a housefire in the 500 block of Westwood just as Harvey amped up, Fox said.
Engineer Dale Hartman, one of the firefighters at the scene, said he felt sure the winds must be over 45 miles an hour.
"It turned from a regular housefire into a severe wind-driven fire. We set up the ladder truck and ended up pointing straight into the wind," Hartman said Wednesday. "I was pumping as much pressure as I could pump off of the water supply that I had."
The water, Hartman, said, would come right back at him with the wind, instead of hitting the fire.
"It was doing little to no good," he said. "We had to advance hose lines closer and closer. If the wind let up, we could reach the flames. It was an ebb and flow kind of a thing."
The fire, which normally would have been extinguished in less than an hour, took three to four hours to put out during Harvey, Battalion Chief Jeff Cowan said.
"What was unique about Harvey was that it ramped up so quickly," Fox said. "We were here at department, talking and thinking we're just going to get a lot of rain. We thought it was not going to be a significant storm. Within 24 hours of that conversation, it escalated quite significantly."
The fire department had mostly prepared for the weather event, Fox said. But they were still in the process of preparing when Harvey raged over the city.
Three fire stations on the southern side of Victoria had to be abandoned—Stations No. 1, 3, and 5. Those stations were older and less likely to withstand the storm. Stations No. 2, 4, and 6 were built more recently and "to hurricane standards," Fox said.
Those three newer stations were packed full, Fox said. All the equipment and personnel from six stations were crammed into three.
Fire Station No. 1 was almost 40 years old in 2017, Fox said.
The station located at 606 E. Goodwin Ave., is in the process of a $3.2 million overhaul, Fox said.
Steel beams reinforce a two-layered roof, and new windows, designed to withstand hurricane-force winds and the debris those winds carry, will soon be installed.
Fox said the windows will not have to be shuttered in the event of a hurricane. Fox called the renovations a "hardening" of the station.
The new Fire Station No. 1 is scheduled to be finished in February.
