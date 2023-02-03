PORT LAVACA — A 31-year-old man was killed in a fire at the Main Street home of Mayor Jack Whitlow on Thursday night.
The mayor was not home at the time of what is believed to be an electrical fire, according to a community leader.
The victim was physically disabled and lived in the home with the aid of a caretaker, the community leader said.
The home was an apartment attached to a business at 123 E. Main St.
According to The Port Lavaca Wave, the fire started about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.
The Port Lavaca Fire Department received assistance from several nearby agencies, including the Point Comfort Volunteer Fire Department, Seadrift Fire Department, Calhoun County EMS and the Formosa Plastics ladder truck, according to the Wave.
The paper reported the fire was contained by 10 p.m.
