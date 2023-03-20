Generic police tape

Police are investigating a shooting at a Victoria apartment complex that injured a man Saturday.

Darryl Williams, 32, was found injured with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of La Dominion Apartments, 3605 E. Forrest St., according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Monday evening.

Williams was taken to out of town hospital where he remained in critical condition.

Police initially received a call about 9:40 p.m. reporting gunshots at the apartment.

The shooting remained under investigation on Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

It was unclear whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Jon Wilcox is the local editor for the Victoria Advocate. Jon is a former Advocate crime and courts reporter. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.