Police are investigating a shooting at a Victoria apartment complex that injured a man Saturday.
Darryl Williams, 32, was found injured with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of La Dominion Apartments, 3605 E. Forrest St., according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Monday evening.
Williams was taken to out of town hospital where he remained in critical condition.
Police initially received a call about 9:40 p.m. reporting gunshots at the apartment.
The shooting remained under investigation on Monday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.
It was unclear whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the shooting.