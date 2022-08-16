The three school districts in Jackson County each scored B's through the Texas Education Agency accountability ratings released Monday.
EDNA ISD
Overall rating: - B
Area that showed most improvement - Student Achievement
"That means some distinction with post secondary readiness (a future of college or military)," said Robert O'Connor, Edna school district superintendent. said his students showed a overall B score for the district. O'Connor said. "That will be three to five years or five to six years. That includes the ACT and SAT."
O'Connor said in the area of student achievement the score was an A, but said school progress was being re-evaluated to re-align the progress. He said that for Edna High School students were closing the gaps in math and science.
The junior high received a B rating and the elementary school received an A rating.
Area that still needs improvement - "We have done quite a bit and we're trying to improve math, reading and science scores," O'Connor said. "We're very happy about that."
Rating for closing the gaps - B
Distinctions - High school - Math, science and post secondary readiness.
O'Connor added that every student graduated in the past year.
GANADO ISD
Overall rating: B
Campus Ratings: Elementary school - A; high school, B; junior high, C.
,Ganado School Superintendent Brian McCraw said the Ganado School District had received a overall
rating. This included a score of A for the elementary school, a C for the junior high and a B for the high school.
Area that showed most improvement: Closing the gap for English language instruction as well as math and science.
Area that still needs improvement: "What we need for the district is an overall rating of an A," said Brian McCraw, Ganado superintendent. "We could need more instructors or it could be that the turnover rate with teachers is high."
"It's a great starting point for targeted scientific growth," McCaw said. "It's a good foundation to build upon. What we need for the district is an overall rating of an A."
Rating for closing the gaps: B
Distinctions: English language instruction, math and science.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Overall rating: A
The district's rating for closing the gap was an A with a scale score of 100, said Industrial Superintendent Clark Motley.
Area that showed the most improvement: For the high school, the score was an A with distinction in Science, Comparative Academic Growth and Comparative Closing the Gaps. For the junior high, the score was an A with distinction in ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Comparative Academic Growth, Postsecondary Readiness and Comparative Closing the Gaps.
For the eastern elementary school, the school scored an A in distinction in ELA/Reading, Comparative Academic Growth, Postsecondary Readiness and Comparative Closing the Gaps. And for the western elementary school scored an A with distinction in Science, Comparative Growth, Postsecondary Readiness and Comparative Closing the Gaps.
Closing the gaps: Top 25 % closing the gaps.
Distinctions: District - Postsecondary readiness; science, comparative academic growth and comparative closing the gaps. The school showed top 25 % comparative academic growth.
