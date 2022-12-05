A man died from his injuries after he and two other people were found stabbed in Victoria Monday evening.
About 7:20 p.m., Victoria police were dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of Circle Street, according to a Victoria Police Department Facebook post published about 9:30 p.m.
After arriving, an investigation revealed an 8-year-old boy, 53-year-old woman and 55-year-old man stabbed.
The boy and woman were taken to local hospitals.
A 27-year-old man, who police described as the "offender," was arrested on a murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.
Police did not say how the victims and arrested man may be related.
According to police, the stabbings were an isolated family violence incident. Victoria police were investigating the stabbings Monday evening.