Investigators are working to identify a person found dead at a house fire in Goliad County in late December, authorities said Friday.
Although the person had not yet been identified, a member of the family who owns the home said they think they know the identity of the deceased.
About 7:40 p.m. Dec. 22, authorities were dispatched to a fire at a home at 440 Chris Thompson Road near the unincorporated community of Schroeder, Sheriff Roy Boyd said Friday in a written statement. A family member said the home, which was a double-wide manufactured home, was destroyed.
The Texas Rangers assisted in the fire investigation, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
Boyd said the a Texas ranger were asked to help because of their expertise in fire investigation. The sheriff also said a deputy with decades of fire investigation experience also helped.
"Any case that involves death we investigate it as if there could be foul play, so that everything is done properly," Boyd said.
After the fire was reduced to a manageable level, first responders discovered a body inside the home, Boyd said.
Although an investigation into the blaze remained underway and a cause had not been determined Friday, Boyd said foul play was not suspected.
An autopsy at the Travis Medical Examiner's Office remained pending. Boyd said the autopsy should determine a cause of death and the identity of the person who died. Boyd said he would release that information when it becomes available.
Goliad County deputies were sent to the fire along with firefighters from Goliad County EMS and volunteer departments in Schroeder, Ander-Weser, Weesatche and Goliad.
Jennifer Sease DeVos, of Victoria, said her family thinks the deceased person is James Sease, 48, who was living at the home, which is owned by their family.
In a written statement, Sease DeVos said her family is grieving his death. Sease DeVos said Sease is her cousin.
"Our family is grieving the loss of a beloved member, who was unfortunately in our family home, when tragedy struck. We ask for privacy at this time and urge anyone with questions or outreach, to please refrain from directly contacting family members. Any requests for an update on the investigation should be directed to law enforcement," the statement reads. "We want to thank those who were on scene, that night. We greatly appreciate the diligent work of the Texas Rangers, firefighters, law enforcement personnel, and first responders, for their work on the night of the tragic event and through the continued investigation into the cause.”