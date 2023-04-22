Six Flags Motel fire
Smoke billows from the Six Flags Motel on Saturday night. 

 Keith W. Kohn | kkohn@vicad.com

A fire at a Victoria motel with residents paying monthly rents, left several people without a place to stay Saturday night. 

One resident was injured, but was not in serious condition, Aaron Janssen, Victoria Fire Department captain, said.

The fire was first reported about 7:15 p.m. and firefighters brought the blaze under control about 7:45 p.m., Janssen said.

Victoria resident Ashley Gibson, 32, reported the fire when she saw the flames and smoke billowing out of the motel units.

Damage appeared extensive at the Six Flags Motel, 3009 Houston Highway, as firefighters sprayed water into windows and the roof. 

Fire trucks and emergency vehicles like Houston Highway on Saturday night outside the Six Flags Motel.

Numerous fire aparatus and trucks, ambulances and police were called to the scene and Houston Highway eastbound at Ben Wilson Street was closed to through traffic.

In total, eight units of the motel were damaged. Two of them were considered a total loss, Janssen said.

Motel resident Carl Rex, 60, was living in unit 4 with his girlfriend and fellow resident Aaron Fielder, 22.

The fire started nearby and units 4 and 5 were total losses, Janssen said.

When the fire started, Rex was just down the corner from the motel with his girlfriend walking back to the motel ahead of him, Rex said.

When his girlfriend got close and saw the fire and the smoke she waved him over, he said.

Engineer Kayla Bishop returns one of the surviving kittens to Flint Navratil, a Six Flags Motel resident, on Saturday night after a fire claimed the lives of several cats he cared for.

Fielder, who was also away from the unit at the time, had his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado parked out front. The fire spread to the pickup, he said, and most of his belongings were in the truck's cabin

Firefighters were able to put the vehicle fire out quickly and contain the fire to near the engine bay, Janssen said.

Rex noted that prior to the fire he had experienced issues with wiring in his unit.

Janssen couldn't confirm if that was the cause, and the fire was still under investigation Saturday night.

Residents said they had nowhere to go, though the owners told them they'd try to find a place for them to stay.

Firefighters work to put out a blaze at the Six Flags Motel on Houston Highway in Victoria. 

The fire department contacted the Red Cross to assist those displaced by the fire, Janssen said.

Motel resident Flint Navratil, 65, said he had several cats and some perished in the blaze.

Navratil, who lived in unit 7, was going to get cat food before the fire broke out and when he returned the fire had broken out.

He couldn't put an exact number on the cats living in the unit, but told firefighters there were nine.

Of the nine, firefighters were able to find five in the unit, Janssen said.

The adult cats were able to get out, but there were three kittens only a few months old, one firefighter said. Two of those died.

Gallery: Fire at Six Flags Motel

Fire damaged the Six Flags Motel in Victoria on Saturday night.

Navratil said there also were little kittens born just a few days ago, but they were not located by firefighters and likely perished as well.

Kyle Cotton

