Ten people were arrested over the Labor Day weekend and charged with driving while intoxicated, authorities said.
Three of those drivers were suspected of having a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15%. Another woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a pregnant person. The arrests were unrelated.
Officers arrested Matt Hinds, 60, of Victoria, Friday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15%.
Deputies arrested Joshua Dillon Beliveau, 24, of Victoria, Monday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15%.
A driver is considered legally intoxicated in Texas when their blood alcohol concentration reaches .08%, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration reported that about 32 people in the United States die each day in vehicle crashes related to drunk driving.
The effects of having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15% include "far less muscle control than normal, vomiting may occur (unless this level is reached slowly or a person has developed a tolerance for alcohol), major loss of balance, (as well as) substantial impairment in vehicle control and attention to driving task, and in necessary visual and auditory information processing," the NHTSA website reported.
In an unrelated case, officers arrested Yvonne Lynette Sanchez, 54, of Port Lavaca, on suspicion of assaulting a pregnant person.
Two of the three remained jailed Tuesday.
Hinds remained in jail with bond set at $1,000.
Beliveau was released Tuesday.
Sanchez remained jailed with bond set at $20,000.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Sept. 2 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in an unauthorized use of a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 2 on suspicion of home burglary with the intention to commit a felony, interfering with public duties and resisting arrest or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Houston man by troopers Sept. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Donna man by troopers Sept. 2 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 2 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 2 on warrants charging him with Criminal mischief between $100-$750 and assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation or probation in an evading arrest or detention in a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 3 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 3 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 3 on suspicion of assaulting a family or household member two times within 12 months, as well as on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 3 on warrant charging her with violation of probation in a diving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15 years old in the vehicle..
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a home burglary case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old League City man by troopers Sept. 3 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Sept. 3 on suspicion of assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 3 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 3 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third offense or more.
- VICTORIA —A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 4 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Sept. 4 on suspicion of violating bond or a protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 4 om suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, as well as on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 68-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 4 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 4 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and vehicle burglary, as well as on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Mission man by troopers Sept. 4 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15% and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Sept. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15 years old in the vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Kingsville man by deputies Sept. 5 on suspicion of firearm theft, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and tampering with or fabricating evidence in order to interfere with an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers Sept. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Kingsville man by deputies Sept. 5 on suspicion of firearm theft, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in order to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 5 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 5 on suspicion of theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.