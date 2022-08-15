Here are 10 takeaways from VISD's 2021-22 accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency.
- Overall rating: C
- Rating for student achievement: C
- Rating for school progress: C
- Rating for closing the gaps: C
- Distinctions: Vickers Elementary earned distinctions in math, science, academic growth, postsecondary readiness and closing the gaps. Mission Valley Elementary earned distinctions in math, academic growth and closing the gaps. Schorlemmer Elementary earned distinctions in English, math, postsecondary readiness and closing the gaps. Shields Elementary earned a distinction in academic growth. Victoria West High School earned distinctions in social studies and postsecondary readiness. Torres Elementary and O’Connor Elementary earned a distinction in science.
- Areas that showed the most improvement: O'Connor Elementary, Torres Elementary, Shields Elementary and DeLeon Elementary all jumped two letter grades over the pandemic, from D's in 2019 to B's in 2021-22.
- Areas that still need improvement: Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability Tammy Sestak pointed to math fundamentals as a key area for growth across the district.
- Campuses that scored the highest: Mission Valley Elementary, Vickers Elementary and Schorlemmer Elementary all received an A rating.
- Campuses that didn’t get a letter score: Stroman Middle, Patti Welder Middle and Smith Elementary received “Not Rated — Senate Bill 1365” designations, meaning their scores fell below a C. In previous years, this score would have been a D or an F.
- Campus that received the most subject area distinctions: Vickers Elementary earned five out of six possible distinctions, only missing out on English.
