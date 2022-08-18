Construction machinery and equipment company Caterpillar is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in Victoria this year.
Caterpillar opened its Victoria facilities, which span 320 acres on 7300 Lone Tree Road, in the spring of 2012. Hydraulic and forestry excavators, which are used in various construction and demolition projects, are built on the property today.
To build its excavators, Caterpillar Victoria has a team of assemblers, painters, welders and parts movers. Facility Manager Christine Young believes the Caterpillar team is great at producing safe-to-use excavators.
"Foundationally, we have a set of core values that the team exudes day in and day out, and one of those values is teamwork," Young said. "It was really easy to come in and hear their ideas and go from there."
For Jeff Jud, a fabricated metals buyer who has worked at the Caterpillar Victoria site since its opening, the opportunities to dive into different careers at the company have made his experience worthwhile.
"I am extremely happy and full of pride to work here at Caterpillar," Jud said. "Both of my boys work here and my grandparents and extended family have worked at Caterpillar. We all work together to accomplish one goal and that's to build the best machine possible."
Jud said he also enjoys getting to know Caterpillar's diverse workforce.
"We have people from all over the world who come to work here at Caterpillar," Jud said. "It's cool to get to know them and their culture."
Both Sesha Jackson, a quality specialty technician at Caterpillar Victoria, and welding trainer Alex Rubio, agreed with Jud.
"We have a lot of employee resource groups and each one of them allows people to grow in the diverse culture here," Jackson said.
"We can go anywhere and we know everyone in every area," Rubio said. "It's like family out here."
Caterpillar Victoria is currently hiring. Prospective employees can visit caterpillar.com/victoria for more information on open positions.
"Caterpillar Victoria is proud of our diverse and inclusive workforce, with females making up nearly half the team and nearly 70% of our team being ethnically diverse," company spokesperson Lisa Miller said.
