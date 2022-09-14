COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 15

As of Tuesday, 16 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 506 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Twenty ICU beds were available and zero were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) new cases new deaths Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,683 (+13) 4,239 2,392 52 13 0 53.31%
DeWitt 7,124 (+6) 4,438 2,584 102 6 0 46.77%
Goliad 1,487 (+2) 960 495 32 2 0 43.45%
Jackson 3,738 (+9) 2,858 820 60 (+1) 9 1 45.70%
Lavaca 4,768 (+5) 2,796 1,849 123 5 0 44.88%
Matagorda 9,962 (+15) 7,896 1,882 184 15 0 48.69%
Refugio 2,114 (+3) 1,296 779 39 3 0 54.75%
Victoria 22,199 (+33) 19,017 2,765 417 (+3) 33 3 50.76%
Wharton 10,961 (+24) 7,700 3,039 222 24 0 53.87%
9-County Total 69,036 (+110) 51,200 16,605 1231 (+4) 110 4 49.13%

Recommended For You


Tags