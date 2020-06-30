Victoria health officials reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Tuesday.
This is the second day in a row that the county has seen a triple-digit increase in diagnoses of the respiratory disease.
There are 40 county residents who have been hospitalized, up from 32 residents yesterday, according to data from the Victoria County Public Health Department.
In total, there are 489 residents currently sick with the disease, far more than the 297 residents who have recovered. Eight patients with COVID-19 have died since the pandemic started.
Calhoun County
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by officials in Calhoun County on Tuesday.
In all, there are at least 81 cases of the disease, according to local officials. These include 57 confirmed cases and 18 cases pending investigation. Six cases have been deemed probable by state health officials.
Of those diagnosed, 53 have recovered, 25 are still sick, and three county residents have died.
DeWitt County
DeWitt County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 70.
Thirty-two of the people infected, including these five, are recovering at home. Three are patients at medical facilities, 34 have recovered and one died.
Three of the newly diagnosed people live in the Cuero area, one lives in the Yoakum area and one lives in the Yorktown area. Officials said all five infections resulted from either community transmission or household spread.
Earlier Tuesday, county officials reported nine new cases that were confirmed over the weekend and on Monday. All nine of those cases were attributed to community transmission, which means the origin of the infection could not be pinpointed.
DeWitt County emergency management coordinator Cyndi Smith said Tuesday that officials believe most of the recent cases reported in the county result from out-of-county travel.
Goliad County
Goliad County officials reported four new cases Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 12. Seven of those are recovered and five are active.
The new cases were confirmed by emergency operations coordinator Jimmy Schulze.
Lavaca County
Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lavaca County on Tuesday.
Of the county's 136 residents who have tested positive for the virus, 81 remain ill, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, the county's emergency management coordinator. That number includes 42 confirmed cases and 39 that are pending investigation.
One resident has died with COVID-19 and 54 have recovered from the virus.
Matagorda County
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Matagorda County surpassed 200 on Tuesday after 17 new cases of the disease were reported.
The new cases bring the county's total to 215. Of those, 61 have recovered and five residents have died, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
Seven residents are seeking treatment for COVID-19 in the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, the release said.
Like other counties in the region, Matagorda County has seen a notable spike in confirmed cases in recent weeks. Of the county's total 215 COVID-19 cases, 144 were reported in June.
Wharton County
Three new diagnoses of COVID-19 have been made in Wharton County Tuesday, according to a news release from the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
Complete information was not immediately available on the new cases. The county also reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Since the pandemic began, 191 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 72 have recovered. One county resident with COVID-19 has died.
