Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Oct. 10

As of Sunday, eight adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 533 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Eight ICU beds were available, one was occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Case Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,724 (+3) 4,267 2,405 52 53.45%
DeWitt 7,171 (+1) 4,476 2,591 104 46.83%
Goliad 1,500 (+1) 970 498 32 43.72%
Jackson 3,768 (+1) 2,879 828 61 45.80%
Lavaca 4,791 (+1) 2,805 1,863 123 45.07%
Matagorda 10,015 7,937 1,894 184 48.86%
Refugio 2,134 (+1) 1,307 788 39 54.88%
Victoria 22,337 (+5) 19,107 2,810 420 50.82%
Wharton 11,082 7,737 3,121 224 54.01%
9-County Total 69,522 (+13) 51,485 16,798 1,239 49.27%

