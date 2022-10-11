One of the six seats on Texas’s 13th Court of Appeals is up for grabs during November’s election.
South Texas voters will choose between the sitting judge, Democrat Leticia Hinojosa, and a former lawmaker, Republican Aaron Peña.
The 13th Court of Appeals is an intermediate appellate court that covers 20 counties, including the Crossroads and parts of the Rio Grande Valley. It hears appeals in both criminal and civil cases.
Both candidates say their experience qualifies them for a seat on the bench.
Hinojosa was first elected to the appellate court in 2016, and previously served two terms each as a district court and county court judge. She was licensed as an attorney in 1981, and has also practiced at multiple law firms.
“I'm not here to ask the voters, ‘believe in me, I'm going to do this, I'm going to do that,’” she said. “I have a record that they can look to. They can read my opinions. They can see what I've done. They can see that I've followed the law.”
Peña has no experience as a judge, but served five terms in the Texas House of Representatives representing parts of South Texas, taking office in 2003. He was licensed in 1988, and worked as an attorney, including at posts in the state government.
“I have the experience, not only as a trial lawyer, but as somebody who helped draft the laws, he said. “I was the chairman of Criminal Jurisprudence and was involved in drafting many of the criminal laws of the state.”
The campaigns offer two different versions of how often the 13th Court of Appeal’s decisions are overturned.
Peña claims the 13th court “was the most overturned court” out of the 14 state courts of appeals, while Hinojosa argues the opposite, saying the court is tied as the most affirmed over the past eight years.
She appears to be referencing a review by Mike Northrup, an attorney at the Dallas-based Cowles Thompson law firm, who found in a 2021 analysis of the Supreme Court of Texas's dispositions that “the Third District Court of Appeals is tied with the Thirteenth District Court of Appeals for the best affirmance rate of all intermediate courts of appeals over the last eight years.”
That study contradicts Peña’s claim, but might only tell half of the story, because the Supreme Court only hears civil matters. Criminal appeals go to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals instead.
Both candidates say a judge’s job is to follow the law, not to make it.
“The law is not red and it's not blue. It's really black and white because it's what the law says that we need to follow, and not what party affiliation we may or may not have,” Hinojosa said.
Peña spoke similarly about “following the law that’s presented to you” and against the idea of judicial lawmaking, while also saying there are “different philosophies on how you apply the law.”
He casts the 13th Court of Appeals as “out-of-step” with the area it serves, which he sees as conservative.
“It (the Victoria area) is a conservative community, like much of Texas is, and so it's mystifying to me why our court is so out of step with the Supreme Court in the state,” Peña said. “And it's because, historically, it's been dominated by the philosophical left, and I think I can make a difference.”
Four of the current 13th Court’s judges are Democrats, and two are Republicans. All of the judges and justices on both the Supreme Court and Criminal Court of Appeals are Republicans.
Peña was not always a Republican. He was a Democrat for his first eight years in the House of Representatives before switching parties in 2010, which gave the GOP a supermajority in the chamber.
For her part, Hinojosa says her party affiliation has no part in her job as a judge.
“It doesn't play any part in the way I rule,” she said.
Before he was elected to the Statehouse, Peña ran into trouble with the State Bar of Texas, which sanctioned him with a public reprimand in 2000.
Peña explains the bar’s sanction against him as the result of a missed phone call and his firm’s attorneys mishandling a case, which fell onto his shoulders because he was the attorney of record on the case.
“The calls and management of the case by the attorneys assigned and the staff assigned were not sufficient, so when they brought that to my attention, I said ‘yes, that’s technically correct,' and I agreed to the reprimand,” he said.
The Advocate has so far been unable to obtain official records of his sanction from the State Bar.
This year, both the Texas Farm Bureau’s AGFUND and the Texas Civil Justice League PAC endorsed Hinojosa. She is the only Democratic judicial candidate either group endorsed.