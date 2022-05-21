Newly inducted members of Nu Gamma Nu, the University of Houston-Victoria’s chapter of the Beta Beta Beta national biology honor society, pose for a photograph April 19 during the annual induction ceremony. Requirements for invitation to membership include being an undergraduate biology student of sophomore level or above, be in good academic standing, with an overall grade point average of 3.0 or above, and a B average or above for all biology courses. Biology graduate students are also eligible for membership. Chance Glenn, UHV provost and vice president for academic affairs, gave opening remarks followed by dinner and awards for 11 of the 14 new members able to attend induction to receive their certificate and honor cord. Their accomplishment was celebrated by family and friends as well as the UHV biology faculty co-sponsors Humberto Hernandez and Sandy Venneman.
14 UHV students inducted into biology honor society
- From UHV Media Office
