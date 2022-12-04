A teenager was taken into custody on Sunday in the shooting death early Saturday of an 18-year-old Victoria woman, police said.

The teen, who is 15, was not identified, was taken into custody about 5:15 p.m. in an Austin motel, police said.

In a news release Sunday night, Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a department spokesman, specifically did not use the term arrest. Rather, the release said the "juvenile murder suspect was apprehended" following a Directive to Apprehend issued by a Victoria County judge.

It was unclear whether the suspect is a boy or girl. Also unclear is the relationship between the teen and the victim or a motive for the slaying.

The suspect was taken into custody at a motel in the 3100 block of Interstate 35 North in Austin, the news release said.

The Victoria woman, Jackuelin Solorio, was found shot dead early Saturday morning, according to police. She was found on the ground in the driveway of an apartment complex on Leary Lane about 12:40 a.m. Saturday. She was rushed by ambulance to Citizens Medical Center, where she later died.

“On behalf of the Victoria Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Solorio family,” Police Chief Robert Arredondo said.

The joint investigation also included members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force and the Austin Police Department.