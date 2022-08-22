As of Sunday, 22 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 524 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Twenty ICU beds were available. None were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.
