16th Victoria Pride event comes to downtown

Nearly a month after cities around the world erupted in celebration of Pride, people in the Crossroads had a chance to join in and show their support in the heart of downtown Victoria.

LGBTQ+ Victoria — a nonprofit seeking to end discrimination by educating the community about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning and additional issues — had hosted the event in various forms, places and sizes since their inception in 2007, but this is the first in DeLeon Plaza. Bounce houses, vendor booths, music and dance performances and a particularly popular foam machine helped attendees get in the spirit.

Attendance was spare in the early afternoon, but as the heat abated, more people trickled into the plaza, culminating in an evening march around DeLeon Plaza with a few dozen rainbow-clad celebrants. To cap off the night, a drag show was performed in the gazebo.

Gracie Taylor, formerly of Victoria and now living in College Station, said she initially wondered if protesters would outnumber attendees. But despite some worrisome Facebook comments, no organized protest materialized.

That gave Taylor hope, she said, adding she’d even seen people from her old church at Pride.

“You can love Jesus and not hate me,” she said. “They’re not mutually exclusive. You can do it. So I feel like people are figuring that out today.”

“I’m just surprised and proud of Victoria for this,” said Landrie Gregurek, who grew up in Victoria and now lives in Austin — and who returned to attend Pride.

“I’m really excited to see how next year goes,” Taylor said. “Because people are going to be like, ‘Oh, everybody was comfortable, safe and had a good time — I’m going to go, I’m not afraid.’”

Comfort and safety were at the front of organizers’ minds.

“I’ve been celebrating pride for 16 years,” Donna Fisher, who was working the event, said. “It’s family-friendly, kid-friendly — I just love to be around my kind of people.”

Organizer Flora Hernandez agreed.

“We get to be around our kind of people without judgment, without prejudice,” she said. “And, as you can see, people hate us for no reason. We have to put up with a lot of discrimination for no reason. That’s why we have these events. That’s pretty much why we’re here.”

Saturday’s event came days after a server at El Paso Tacos and Tequila was denied a tip because of his sexual orientation and a week after a Victoria County official rescinded a $500 sponsorship from Be Well Victoria — a nonprofit meant to improve mental health.

Hernandez said Saturday’s Pride event still had substantial support from both local businesses and major companies, including T-Mobile, Starbucks and H-E-B. Hernandez said they’d also received donations from private individuals, including a $300 donation from the server at El Paso Tacos and Tequila who was denied a tip.