Another 17 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County on Tuesday, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
There are an estimated 248 active cases of the disease in the county.
Of 5,631 total cases identified by the health department, there are 5,277 patients who have recovered. There are 106 county residents who have died from the disease, according to the health department.
Throughout Victoria’s hospital region, there were 81 patients with COVID-19 in local hospitals on Tuesday, according to state data. Those patients were occupying 13.32% of the region’s 608 hospital beds. There were 17 empty ICU beds as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the state.
Lavaca County
One new case of COVID-19 and an estimated five new recoveries from the virus were reported in the county Tuesday, according the Lavaca County Emergency Management Department.
Of the county’s 1,631 cases of COVID-19 among residents, 32 were active, according to a county news release. The county has reported an estimated 1,586 residents who have recovered from COVID-19 and 13 deaths since the pandemic started.
Calhoun County
Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Calhoun County on Tuesday, according to the local office of emergency management.
There are about 45 active cases of the disease.
Of 1,161 total cases, an estimated 1,108 patients have recovered. There are eight county residents who have died from the disease, according to the local office.
Matagorda County
Another 13 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County, according to the state health department.
There are an estimated 174 active cases of the disease in the county.
Of 1,746 total identified cases, an estimated 1,508 patients have recovered. There are 64 county residents who have died, according to the state health department.
DeWitt County
DeWitt County officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and nine recovered patients on Tuesday, according to a news release from the county.
Of 137 active cases, two patients are hospitalized, and the rest are recovering in their homes, according to the news release.
Out of 1,282 total diagnosed cases, an estimated 1,127 patients have recovered. There are 57 county residents who have died from COVID-19, according to the county.
Jackson, Refugio, Goliad and Wharton counties did not report new cases Tuesday.
