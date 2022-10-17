COVID-19

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Oct. 17

As of Sunday, three adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 517 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Eighteen ICU beds were available, zero were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,731 (+2) 4,271 2,408 52 53.47%
DeWitt 7,178 (+1) 4,482 2,591 105 46.84%
Goliad 1,502 970 499 33 43.71%
Jackson 3,776 (+2) 2,883 832 61 45.83%
Lavaca 4,801 (+3) 2,809 1,869 123 45.08%
Matagorda 10,037 (+1) 7,941 1,912 184 48.90%
Refugio 2,138 (+1) 1,310 789 39 54.98%
Victoria 22,356 (+6) 19,118 2,817 421 50.84%
Wharton 11,122 (+1) 7,743 3,155 224 54.06%
9-County Total 69,641 (+17) 51,527 16,872 1,242 49.30%

