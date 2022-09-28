COVID-19

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 28

As of Tuesday, 14 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 531 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Twenty ICU beds were available and one was occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,707 (+3) 4,255 2,400 52 53.41%
DeWitt 7,144 (+1) 4,450 2,590 104 46.85%
Goliad 1,494 (+1) 965 497 32 43.49%
Jackson 3,758 (+2) 2,870 827 61 (+1) 45.79%
Lavaca 4,785 (+3) 2,801 1,861 123 44.96%
Matagorda 9,997 (+3) 7,924 1,889 184 48.79%
Refugio 2,129 (+1) 1,304 786 39 54.84%
Victoria 22,280 (+2) 19,066 2,794 420 50.78%
Wharton 11,009 (+3) 7,716 3,069 224 53.95%
9-County Total 69,303 (+19) 51,351 16,713 1,239 (+1) 49.21%

