Three days after an armed robbery in Inez, authorities arrested a man and woman on related charges.
Ryan Lynn Hargus, 32, of Port Lavaca, and Eraina Ruiz, 31, of Victoria, were arrested after sheriff’s SWAT team members and other law enforcement officials executed a search warrant in the 3300 block of East Red River Street on Wednesday, according to a Victoria County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Thursday.
Authorities located the two after sheriff’s investigators “developed suspect identifications” through a combined effort with the criminal interdiction unit and special crimes division.
Hargus was charged with aggravated robbery, arson, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Ruiz was charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
About 6 a.m. Monday, a masked gunman entered Smitty’s Texaco in Inez, according to the news release. The clerk immiediately retreated to a secure room and called 911 to report in-progress robbery.
The robber took the cash register drawers, which contained an undetermined amount of money, and fled. When deputies arrived, they found the clerk uninjured.
A stolen vehicle that is thought to have been involved in the robbery was found burned.
Ruiz and Hargus remained in the Victoria County Jail Thursday.