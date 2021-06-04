A driver struggled to breathe Friday morning as her vehicle filled with water on County Road 444 off U.S. 77 in Lavaca County.
When the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office and EMS arrived on scene, the woman was alert but running out of airspace in her car, said EMS Chief Michael Furrh.
Furrh and Assistant Chief Tim Decker rescued the woman from swiftly moving water that was about 4 feet deep and brought her to dry land, where she was evaluated by paramedics, Furrh said.
“There were no injuries,” he said. “She was just shaken up and a little cold.”
The vehicle was the third in Lavaca County to get swept by floodwaters during the last two weeks, and the driver is among two who have been rescued from high waters in the region since Thursday. Her name, age and residency were not available.
As heavy rainfall throughout central and south central Texas continues to create hazardous road conditions, local officials are urging drivers to take precautions.
“We travel our roads as frequently as every day, so we’re use to the same conditions they’re always in, but we really need to heed the warnings from officials and understand what ‘turn around, don’t drown’ means,” Furrh said. “The saying is almost cliché, and people almost tend to ignore it now, but we don’t throw that phrase out there all the time.”
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast through Tuesday in the Crossroads.
Gov. Greg Abbott activated emergency resources Friday in response to heavy rain and flooding threatening eastern and southern regions of Texas, including search-and-rescue boat and helicopter crews.
Because soils are already saturated, additional rainfall is likely to generate run off and localized flash flooding can occur as a result, according to the National Weather Service.
“With the ground being as saturated as it is, it really doesn’t take a whole lot of rainfall to get the water levels back up again because they’re still draining, and the ground is still saturated,” said Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon. “What could have taken 8 or 6 inches of rain to make a road flood can now take as little as 2 inches.”
A flood warning remains in effect for the Guadalupe River near Cuero in Dewitt County through 11 p.m. Monday.
Just outside of Yoakum, on Farm-to-Market Road 682 near Cattle Guard Road, the Yoakum Fire Department rescued a 25-year-old Yoakum resident Thursday evening who was found clinging to a tree limb in the dark, said Fire Chief Mark Herchek.
Carlos De La Torre’s vehicle washed off the closed roadway at about 8:20 p.m. as he tried to drive through high waters.
His vehicle was equipped with emergency services technology, so he pressed a button that connected him to DeWitt County dispatch, said John Garoni, chief deputy of the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office.
When the call came in, it was pouring down rain and overcast but still light outside, he said. Night had fallen by the time he was rescued.
De La Torre escaped his vehicle and climbed a nearby tree. Herchek said first responders took nearly 30 minutes to reach the driver because of flooding on multiple roads.
“We have several roads that are susceptible to flash flooding, and the one he was on was pretty identifiable because it is usually one of the first roads that will be vulnerable to flash flooding,” said DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen.
DeWitt and Victoria county sheriff’s offices, the Victoria Fire Department and Fordtran Volunteer Fire Department all assisted in the rescue, which was ultimately made with a boat by Texas game wardens and a deputy.
Once he was pulled from the water and checked for injuries by Yoakum EMS, deputies drove De La Torre back to his home, Garoni said.
“Where he was at is still unpassable, so the vehicle is still in the water,” Bowen said Friday afternoon.
Bowen stressed the importance of yielding to road closures although just because a road has not been closed does not mean the roadway is safe to travel.
“Disregarding the signs is not only a criminal offense, but it’s a public safety offense,” he said. “There were a lot of resources that were expended to get this young man to safety, but this all could have been avoided had he not attempted to cross an area that was known for high-volume flash flooding.”
Bowen said an investigation of the incident is ongoing, and charges could be filed. Disregarding emergency road signage is a Class C misdemeanor violation that can be enhanced to a Class B misdemeanor by disregarding warning signs and driving around a barricade at a flooded road.
“Honestly, we’re very, very fortunate that this young man is still with us,” Garoni said. “Not just because of him but because of the fact that any time somebody travels themselves into high water, there is a good chance that they get to somewhere nobody can get to them or somebody else may not have the opportunity that he did — to be able to push a button and get help.”
Advocate reporter Cat DeLaura contributed to this report.
