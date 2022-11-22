An 18-year-old El Campo man and his unidentified passenger were killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Yoakum, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. on SH 111 near Yoakum.
The driver of the second vehicle was not seriously injured, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, department spokesperson said Tuesday.
The family of the driver has been informed of his death, San Miguel said.
Miguel was unable to release information about the crash because the passenger who died in the collision remained unidentified as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We are having a tough time identifying one victim so we can inform next of kin,” San Miguel said. “It was a bad crash, and we have no way to identify the passenger. We’re hoping someone will call us and report this person missing so we can identify them.”