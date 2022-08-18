Police apprehended on Monday two Victoria men and a teenage boy in connection to an armed robbery at a Victoria 7-11 convenience store a day earlier.
“Investigation revealed that a subject entered the location and brandished a handgun before stealing lottery tickets and cash,” according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Thursday. “Security footage provided officers with a description of the offender who was suspected to have left in a black sedan.”
On Monday, deputies arrested Sonny Gieselhart, 19, and Angel Raz, 18, both of Victoria, after a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Manor Drive. Authorities arrested Raz and detained an unidentified 15-year-old Victoria boy at the boy’s home in connection to the shooting and robbery. Law enforcement arrested Gieselhart nearby after he ran from them.
Deputies initially pursued the trio because their vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in the robbery at the 7-11, 3302 Sam Houston Drive, according to police.
After their arrest, authorities obtained warrants for Gieselhart and Raz, charging them with aggravated robbery, deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Gieselhart remained jailed Thursday with bonds totaling $102,050.
Raz remained jailed Thursday with a $20,000 bond.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and tampering with or fabricating evidence in order to impair an investigation, as well as on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by troopers Aug. 17 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear, property theft $100-$750, as well as surety off bond in a property theft $75-$2,500 case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Aug. 17 on a warrant charging her with property theft $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Placedo woman by deputies Aug. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in order to impair an investigation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 17 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 17 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 70-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15 case.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 17 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Brownsville man by troopers Aug. 17 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Rockport man by deputies Aug. 18 on a warrant charging him with resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies Aug. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
