Deputies arrested two men on human smuggling and related charges Tuesday.
Deputies arrested Rigoberto Gutierrez, 42, of Alvin, on Tuesday, on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, engaging in organized criminal activity, human smuggling and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Gutierrez remained jailed Wednesday with bail totaling $80,500.
Deputies also arrested Jose Patino Perez, 21, of Bluffton, South Carolina, on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, accident involving injury evading arrest or detention, human smuggling, engaging in organized criminal activity and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Perez remained jailed Wednesday with bail totaling $165,500.
Six undocumented immigrants who bailed from the vehicle operated by Gutierrez and Perez were located and detained. The immigrants were from Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras, Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said Wednesday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 13 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case and by officers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than .15%.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Placedo man by officers Dec. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers Dec. 13 on a warrant charging her with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 14 on warrants charging him with assault causing injury to a family member and two counts of property theft between $100-$750 and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a home burglary case.