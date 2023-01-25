YORKTOWN — Deputies were searching on Wednesday for two men who claimed they were Texas Rangers and robbed an elderly homeowner north of Yorktown.
The robbery occurred Sunday morning at a home on Farm-to-Market Road 108, according to the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said the two men, both in their 40s, would face charges of aggravated robbery if captured.
One man was described as white with short blond hair, heavy set with a rounded face and was wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and used a law enforcement badge and handcuffs.
The other man was thin with short, straight dark hair. He, too, used a law enforcement badge and handcuffs and was wearing a dark ballcap, jacket and khaki pants.
The men drove off in a white pickup.
Deputies said anyone with information could call the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office at 361-275-5734 or Crime Stoppers at 361-275-0880.