Police were looking for two men after gunshots were reported near two Victoria schools on Thursday afternoon.
No one was reported injured at the schools, which were locked down out of “an abundance of caution,” Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Will Franklin said. He said security was heightened at the schools in response to the report.
The gunshots, Franklin said, did not occur at the school but somewhere in the surrounding area.
Victoria school district officials said in a statement posted to their website that dismissal at Stroman & STEM Middle School and Smith STEM Academy were both placed on hold as a precautionary measure.
A school resource officer then moved Smith STEM into a lockdown, Ashley Scott, executive director of communications and public relations for the school district, said. Both schools have school resource officers on campus.
“We have been working closely with local law enforcement to ensure that the campus is secure and that there is no immediate threat to our students and staff,” according to the statement.
About 2:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities received numerous calls reporting gunshots near the campuses, which are located near the intersection of North Ben Wilson Street and Sam Houston Drive, Victoria Police Officer Sampson Holt said.
About 30 minutes later, several worried parents were waiting at the entrance to the school, eager to pick up their kids.
Witnesses heard between seven and nine gunshots, Holt said, and saw two men running from the area after the shots were heard. Holt said he had heard the gunshots himself and was reasonably confident they were, in fact, gunshots.
Police were looking for the men Thursday afternoon, and anyone with relevant information was encouraged to call the department at 361-485-3700.
Holt said one of the men was described as tall and slender with short, shaggy hair, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. The man had a shirt wrapped around one hand, possibly concealing something.
The other man, he said, was shorter but also wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
The report of gunshots Thursday came three days after three children and three staff members were killed in a shooting at a private school in Nashville.
Tera Gonzales, a Victoria mom, was one of several worried parents waiting at the entrance of the Victoria campus.
“My daughter called, hysterical, saying that there were shots fired and they were locking them in the locker room,” Gonzales said. “So I came up here to see what I could do.”
Gonzales said the shooting Nashville was on her mind when she received the call from her daughter, who is in the eighth grade at STEM Middle.
“This goes on a little too much,” she said. “I mean wasn’t it this week that a school shooting happened? ... I think it could happen anywhere.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.