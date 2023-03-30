Police were looking for two men after gunshots were reported near a Victoria middle school on Thursday afternoon.
No one was reported injured at STEM Middle School, which was locked down out of "an abundance of caution," Victoria County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Will Franklin said. He said security was heightened there in response to the report.
The gunshots, Franklin said, did not occur at the school but somewhere in the surrounding area.
About 2:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities received several calls reporting gunshots near STEM Middle, at the intersection of North Ben Wilson Street and Sam Houston Drive, Victoria Police Officer Sampson Holt said.
About 30 minutes later, several worried parents were waiting at the entrance to the school, eager to pick up their kids.
Witnesses heard between seven and nine gunshots, Holt said, and saw two men running from the area after the shots were heard.
Police were looking for the men as of 3:30 p.m., and anyone with information can call Victoria police at 361-485-3700.
Holt said one of the men was described as tall and slender with short, shaggy hair, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. The man had a shirt wrapped around one hand, possibly concealing something.
The other man, he said, was shorter but also wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
The school, formerly Stroman Middle School and before that Liberty High School, is at 1110 Sam Houston Drive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.